Texas A&M Aggies secure their first-ever Men's College World Series Finals

ABC13 will air Game 2 of the MCWS Finals on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) -- The Texas A &M Aggies are two wins away from claiming something their rival Texas Longhorns have earned six times: a Men's College World Series championship.

On Wednesday, the Aggies capped off a dominant 3-0 run through their side of the MCWS bracket, eliminating the Florida Gators, 6-0.

The Aggies defeated the Gators last Saturday and the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday before facing Florida again in the double-elimination tournament.

Florida entered Wednesday night's matchup having already played earlier in the day against Kentucky. The two teams were to face off the night before, but the weather postponed their elimination game to daytime Wednesday.

The victory sets up Texas A &M's fourth and final matchup with a Southeastern Conference rival, the Tennessee Volunteers, this time with a national championship on the line in the MCWS Finals.

Texas A&M infielder Ali Camarillo (2) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the NCAA College World Series baseball game against Kentucky on Monday, June 17, 2024. AP Photo/Mike Buscher

Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC13's sister network, ESPN.

Game 2, the Aggies' championship clincher or their elimination game, is on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC13.

If necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 would be on Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The 2024 tournament is the Aggies' eighth appearance in the MCWS. They have never reached the final before.

Texas A &M faced Tennessee once this season during a 7-4 loss in the SEC Tournament on May 23.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas A &M inches closer to Men's College World Series title after dropping Kentucky