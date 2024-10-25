VP Kamala Harris arrives in Houston ahead of rally with Beyoncé as expected guest on Friday

Both presidential nominees are visiting the Lone Star State on Friday. Since Texas is not considered a battleground state, campaign events in Texas this close to the election are rare.

Harris lands in Houston ahead of rally with Beyoncé as expected guest

Harris lands in Houston ahead of rally with Beyoncé as expected guest Both presidential nominees are visiting the Lone Star State on Friday. Since Texas is not considered a battleground state, campaign events in Texas this close to the election are rare.

Harris lands in Houston ahead of rally with Beyoncé as expected guest Both presidential nominees are visiting the Lone Star State on Friday. Since Texas is not considered a battleground state, campaign events in Texas this close to the election are rare.

Harris lands in Houston ahead of rally with Beyoncé as expected guest Both presidential nominees are visiting the Lone Star State on Friday. Since Texas is not considered a battleground state, campaign events in Texas this close to the election are rare.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Houston overnight ahead of her rally in Houston on Friday.

Houston's own Beyonce is expected to make an appearance at the event, in addition to country music legend Willie Nelson.

READ MORE: Beyoncé to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Houston on Friday

Former President Donald Trump is also campaigning in Texas on Friday. He has visits planned in Austin.

It's not unusual for presidential candidates to stop in Texas, but it is rare for both candidates to make appearances so close to Election Day.

Texas isn't considered a battleground state, which is what makes these visits particularly interesting.

Typically, you would see this type of last-minute of campaigning in swing states like Pennsylvania or Arizona.

Harris will be in Houston on Friday, but her campaign has not publically announced where or when the rally will be held. Supporters who signed up for tickets were sent emails stating the rally will be held at the Houston Dynamo's Shell Energy Stadium. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Houstonians should be prepared for road closures and traffic in downtown Houston. Security is expected to be on high alert, so you may notice an increased police presence.

Harris will be joined by Democratic candidate for senate, Collin Allred.

In Austin, Trump will be campaigning with Allred's opponent, Senator Ted Cruz, according to local reports.

SEE ALSO: Former President Donald Trump to make stop in Austin on Friday

Trump will also sit for an interview on the popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

As for previous last-minute presidential campaigning in Texas, George W. Bush visited Dallas the night before the 2004 election and Bill Clinton visited the Lone Star State just six days before the 1992 election.

Election Day 2024 is on Nov. 5. Early voting is already underway in Texas and ends on Nov. 1.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Your Voice Your Vote 2024: Voter Guide