Fan keeping the faith with Astros rosary

On game day Astros fans may be donning their favorite jersey or hat. One woman is prepared with her Astros rosary.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Karina has been cheering on for the Astros since attending games at the Astrodome with her father.

"To be honest, I get like a little school girl talking about the Astros," Karina said.

Her closet is filled with collectibles from rings to hundreds of Bobbbleheads, and now rosaries.

"It came to mind when we were in the 2017 World Series, it was such a tight game and my mom would always say, just pray, just pray," Karina said. "Sure enough when we won the World Series we both had our rosaries in our hand."

Since then, Karina has been hand-making specialized rosaries for Astros fans. During this playoff run, she will have a rosary by her side again.

"I will be praying for a World Series win," Karina said.

