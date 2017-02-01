STOP THE WORLD! Beyonce's having twins
Queen Bey is expanding her empire. Beyonce just announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.
science
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
business
SPONSORED: Meet Sean from Goodwill Houston
President George HW Bush to do Super Bowl coin toss
Teen cheated death when apartment was hit by gunfire
Hostage situation at Delaware state prison
National Signing Day: Houston star recruits
Uber account reveals information on missing girl
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Police: 7 arrested in connection with ATM heist
Show More
Man in Mercedes shot 6 times on MLK Boulevard
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Woman makes money for reaching weight-loss goal
EXCLUSIVE: Husband of slain Spring woman speaks out
Pastor suggests anti-Trump protesters jump off building
More News
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News broadcasts
 Watch Live
Live streaming video from ABC13
Watch live video from ABC13
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Live with Kelly After the Oscars Flyaway Contest
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Super Bowl Coverage
Top Videos
7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
Church invites fans to pray for Super Bowl teams
U.S. & World
Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman to Remain in Custody
High Drama on Capitol Hill in Trump Nominee Hearings
What Unearthed Radio Recordings Tell Us About Steve Bannon's Worldview
Children, Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in US Stuck After Trump Order
Show More
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
Trump Immigration Order Under Scrutiny as Dems Debate Sessions Vote
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
Church invites fans to pray for Super Bowl teams
78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel
Recall alert: Patio chairs pose fall risk
Digital Deal of the Day
LOOK BACK: Cheerleader mom murder for hire
Man charged with threatening to kill Obama
'Be Someone' graffiti changed - again
Driver with blood alcohol 5X legal limit plows into crowd
TX Gov. promises to work on banning 'sanctuary cities'
Where to get your Super Bowl favorites catered
Billionaire drug lord wants US taxpayers to foot legal bills
Show More
ESPN sets up shop in Houston ahead of Super Bowl 51
ABC13 investigates tax dollars spent to support NFL events
Boost your credit score with a few simple tips
Houston restaurant newcomers open for SB 51
Enjoy Super Bowl events before visitors come
Asteroid passes close to Earth days after its discovery
Super Bowl celebration week events for Tuesday
After attorney general, Trump replaces ICE director
Falcons' OC briefly lost Super Bowl play book
Police: Mom fakes missing child to find stolen car
These are the greenest places to work in Houston
Tom Brady gets emotional talking about father
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Live with Kelly After the Oscars Flyaway Contest
The Honest and Simple Sweepstakes
Promise ABC13
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
SPONSORED: Mummies Of The World at Houston Museum of Natural Science
ABC13's Women of Distinction
Show More
Check This Out Houston
Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: REVIEW CHAT Q&A: Houston Community College
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
ABC13 & You
Eyewitness News on the Apple Watch!
Houston area events calendar
Show Fewer