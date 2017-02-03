Top Videos
Show More
More U.S. & World News
- Southeast Texas
- Cloudy & cool today
- Here's what makes Santa Ana winds so dry
- Three deer get stuck in gas station and cause a mess
- 78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel
- On Super Bowl Sunday, expect humidity
- Family builds 20-foot snowman in their front yard
- Asteroid 2017 BX passes close to Earth days after its discovery
- The science behind why it's so quiet after a snowfall
- First incredible images of Earth released from GOES-16 satellite
- How to prepare for a tornado
- Good Samaritan recognized for rescuing driver and passengers trapped on flooded bus
Featured
- Car crashes into Spring doctor's office
- PHOTOS: Super Women and Men of HBCU Fashion Show
- PHOTOS: ESPN Deportes Fan Zone celebration
- PHOTOS: Conroe ISD bus involved in head-on collision
- Can you feel the love? Amazon ranks most romantic cities
- It's showtime: Club Nomadic to open its doors in Houston
- Police: Shooter randomly opens fire on man driving down East Fwy
- Houstonians dine with sports stars at the Luminaries of the Game
- ICE, HPD seize $500,000 of counterfeit Super Bowl merch