Severe storms roll through SE Texas
Scattered, heavy storms are possible throughout the day. A Tornado Warning is in effect for Montgomery County until 9:30am.
news
Houstonians honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
sports
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
Heavy rain possible in the Houston area on MLK Day
Baby rescued from burning apartment
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
At least 33 dead in Kyrgyzstan cargo plane crash
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Your picks for Super Bowl? Packers, Falcons, Steelers or Patriots
Cats in Webster living in shelter for more than a year
Show More
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Man on FBI's 10 most-wanted list arrested in Texas
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
More News
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News broadcasts
 Watch Live
Live streaming video from ABC13
Watch live video from ABC13
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Dancing With The Stars Live Contest
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Super Bowl Coverage
Top Videos
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
U.S. & World
At Least 27 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Parents of Accused Teen Stabber in 'Slender Man' Case Speak Out for the 1st Time
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies'
Trump Suggests, Without Evidence, That CIA Director Is 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Show More
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
Thousands Rally for Immigrant Rights in DC
Vice President-elect Pence to Take Oath of Office on Reagan Family Bible
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Runner gives emotional tribute to blind runner killed
PHOTOS: 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon finish line
Kids burned while roasting marshmallows
Liberty Kitchen provides safety gear to skaters
What you need to know now about tax season
Ringling Bros. circus closing down after 146-year run
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Maid of Honor arrested after drunken rampage at wedding
Astros' pitcher calls out Trump over latest tweets
Relive the 'Miracle on the Hudson' on the 8th anniversary
HISD students pay tribute to MLK Jr. at oratory competition
Show More
Chick-fil-A honors fallen officer
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
9 Houston-area students will perform at Trump inauguration
Bars providing code words for women that feel unsafe
PHOTOS: Rodeo Houston tickets on sale NOW
Future parents have unique maternity shoot
America's most hated companies
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
First female ringmaster takes reins at Ringling Bros.
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Dancing With The Stars Live Contest
SPONSORED: REVIEW CHAT Q&A: Houston Community College
Promise ABC13
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
SPONSORED: Mummies Of The World at Houston Museum of Natural Science
ABC13's Women of Distinction
Show More
Saturday Extra
Check This Out Houston
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
ABC13 & You
Eyewitness News on the Apple Watch!
Houston area events calendar
Show Fewer