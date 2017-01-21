Women march in Houston, Austin for women's rights
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
science
Sharks, surfers peacefully share water in Atlantic
news
PHOTOS: Houstonians gather for the Women's March
George HW, Barbara Bush continue to improve in hospital
New report places Texas terror threat at 'elevated'
Police confirm shooting leaves one person dead in NE Houston
PHOTOS: Polar Plunge for a great cause
Officials rescue 57 cats from hoarder
Thousands attend FanFest at Minute Maid Park
15 players suspended for a 'basketbrawl'
Show More
Father of 9-year-old robbed at Target speaks out
Toilet paper bandit makes off with TP
Powerful windstorm blows through Texas this weekend
Student's Make-A-Wish is to meet Weird Al
8-year-old saves siblings from fire
More News
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News broadcasts
 Watch Live
Live streaming video from ABC13
Watch live video from ABC13
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Dancing With The Stars Live Contest
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
Super Bowl Coverage
Top Videos
Everything you never knew basil could do
Toilet paper bandit makes off with TP
Sharks, surfers peacefully share water in Atlantic
U.S. & World
Nepotism Laws Don't Apply to Jared Kushner, DOJ Says
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
Politicians, Activists Rally Crowd at Women's March in Washington
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare'
Show More
Hundreds of Women's Marches Planned Worldwide
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising Trump, Slams Obama
Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Everything you never knew basil could do
Meet N. donaldtrumpi, the big league presidential moth
Inauguration Fashion: Who wore what in Washington, D.C.
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
Ominous "House of Cards" trailer released
Houstonians react to Trump inauguration
Trump signs executive order easing Obamacare burden
217 arrested, 6 officers hurt in DC protests
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
NFL players to raise money for The Woodlands HS player
Video shows officers resuscitating overdose victim
Protesters hope Trump will support minority rights
Show More
Fergie, DJ Khaled to headline ESPN Super Bowl party
Get the ultimate Super Bowl experience in rental mansion
Man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Women: Man caught on video taking photos up skirts
First Lady Fashion: Melania Trump on Inauguration Day
Texas represented well at Trump inauguration
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
Obama leaves Oval Office for the final time
This basketball phenom is only 2 years old!
Cool or creepy? Airports tracking phone to provide data
Drug lord "El Chapo" extradited to the US
Families at the inauguration
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Dancing With The Stars Live Contest
SPONSORED: REVIEW CHAT Q&A: Houston Community College
Promise ABC13
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
SPONSORED: Mummies Of The World at Houston Museum of Natural Science
ABC13's Women of Distinction
Show More
Saturday Extra
Check This Out Houston
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
ABC13 & You
Eyewitness News on the Apple Watch!
Houston area events calendar
Show Fewer