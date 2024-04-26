Chief Forecaster David Tillman tracking severe storms south of Dallas

ABC13 chief forecaster David Tillman is a seasoned storm chaser. So, on Friday, south of Dallas, the storm vet jumped into action when a tornado touched down live on the ABC13 Houston 24/7 Streaming Channel.

CORSICANA, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman tracked severe storms near Corsicana on Friday afternoon. These storms were not a threat to the Houston area.

David and ABC13 photojournalist Raul Carmona captured tornados and funnel clouds on video at about 2:30 p.m. near the town of Rice.

No damage weren't immediately confirmed, and no injuries were reported.

David Tillman is a highly-trained meteorologist with decades of storm tracking experience. If you are in the path of severe storms or tornados, make sure to seek proper shelter.

