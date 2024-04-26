ABC13 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. will be available to stream during Friday's NFL Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for your evening newscasts? Don't worry, you can find them here!

While the NFL Draft is in its second and third round on Friday, Eyewitness News will be live from 6 to 7 p.m. wherever you watch ABC13!

You can watch the newscasts live in the video player above, or on smart TV streaming services such as Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and Prime Video.

Here's how you can stream the newscasts on your smart TV.

To watch Eyewitness News on Roku:

Search ABC13

Find ABC13 Houston and Add Channel

Open the ABC13 Houston app. There is no login required

To watch on Samsung TV:

Open the Samsung TV Plus app or press the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Channel 1035 is ABC13 Houston (available only in the Houston region)

To watch on Prime Video: