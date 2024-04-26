Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair thrilled on team's future after new uniform reveal

ABC13 asked Texans CEO Cal McNair on what his father would think about the new era fueled by so much hope for the future. "I think he would be really happy," McNair told ABC13 after the team's new uniforms were revealed.

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) -- New uniforms. New stars. A brand new Texans franchise.

Cal and Hannah McNair have teamed up to overhaul NFL football in Houston with their directive to "fearlessly evolve." But they insist their teamwork is nothing new for the Texans.

Cal McNair watched his parents, Texans founder Bob McNair and his wife, Janice, work together to build the foundation for the franchise.

"We saw that from my folks," Cal said, "How they were a team and worked together. And so I think we've embraced that."

"I think it's a team effort. And I think that's how his parents were as well," Hannah McNair, the vice president of the Houston Texans Foundation, said.

The pair's remarkable transformation in the eyes of Texans fans was on full display at the team's uniform reveal party on Tuesday night. People lined up around the block to get into the celebration, and they cheered the McNair's when new Hall of Famer Andre Johnson presented them with jewel encrusted medallions to kick off the festivities.

When ABC13 asked about the dynamic that drives the business part of their relationship, Hannah McNair offered this with a laugh, "What happens between spouses stays between spouses."

Whatever they've done to get to this point, it's worked with startling speed.

Fans are back at NRG Stadium to cheer on a team filled with young stars like C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Nico Collins, and Tank Dell.

It's hard to go anywhere in Houston and not hear talk of a run to the Super Bowl.

Eyewitness News asked Cal McNair what his father would think about the new era fueled by so much hope for the future.

"I think he would be really excited," Cal said. "I think he would be really happy. C.J. is a wonderful leader of the team, but we do have a full team around him and we'll keep trying to build that like we talked about. But I think he'd be really excited to have the fans back in the stadium loud and lots of energy and the excitement of the season. We're embracing and looking forward to all the challenges. So I think he would really be happy."

