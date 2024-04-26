NFL Draft 2024: Texans use 1st three picks on secondary, protection for Stroud

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) -- For the Houston Texans, the team's NFL draft begins on Day 2 after not owning any first-round picks on Thursday night.

The last time the Texans didn't have any first-rounders was in 2021.

Texans selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter with the No. 42 overall pick. The 21-year-old played for Georgia, winning two national titles.

With the 59th overall pick, Houston drafted Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Texans acquired the No. 78 overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Houston's 86th and 123rd pick. Houston then selected USC safety Calen Bullock with the 78th overall pick.

The Texans are looking to stay busy on Saturday's Day 3 of the draft, holding the 127th, 188th, 189th, 238th, and 247th picks between Rounds 4 and 7.

Pre-Draft Day 2 Notes

Houston Texans fans wish every year could be like last year in the NFL Draft.

In a matter of minutes, the Texans selected C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., and everything changed for football in Houston.

The second and third rounds of the draft don't come with the media hype and sizzle, but Friday is the night the Texans can add more talent to what everyone hopes will be a Super Bowl contender.

After an offseason blitz that saw the Texans add high-profile talents like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, DeMeco Ryans summed up his approach to the draft while working in tandem with general manager Nick Caserio.

"Just because we've added guys at a lot of different positions, that doesn't stop us from evaluating every position and looking at every avenue to upgrade our team and continue to get our team better," Ryans said.

The Texans' track record of recent success in the second and third rounds started with rising stars like Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Jalen Pitre, and Christian Harris. All are now viewed as cornerstones of one of the best young rosters in the NFL.

The Texans can afford to wait to make their selections at 42nd and 59th in the second round. Or they can move up with another aggressive move from Caserio and his front office.

Caserio didn't shy away from his reputation as someone more than willing to make draft-day trades.

"We've always been open-minded, flexible, and adaptable. Movement is contingent, really player-driven," Caserio said.

In other words, if the Texans see a player they want, they'll move up to get him.

