Celebrate the world's biggest art car celebration with the 2024 Houston Art Car Parade

Live from Downtown Houston it's the 37th Annual Houston Art Car Parade!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, start your engines! This weekend, the world's biggest celebration of art cars and other innovative vehicles will return downtown.

The Houston Art Car Parade, presented by Team Gillman, is one of the city's largest free public art events, drawing more than 300,000 people each year - and you can be part of the action.

ABC13 featured a live stream of all the sights and sounds from the parade on Saturday, April 13.

The 37th annual parade featured hundreds of art cars and other entries from 23 states, in addition to international vehicles from Canada and Mexico.

Each vehicle is a moving work of art, designed by hundreds of passionate artists.

In years' past, we've seen art cars sculpted into dogs, bananas, even a rising phoenix.

We've also seen some very Houston-centric designs, from NASA space shuttles to art cars adorned with the colors of our Astros, Texans, Rockets Dynamo and Dash teams.

While some artists opt to use temporary materials, such as paper and tape, or even sugary Peeps, others completely transform their vehicles with recycled materials, turning them into traveling art sculptures.

You can watch the Houston Art Car Parade anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, including Roku and Fire Stick. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.