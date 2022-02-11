Love Gone Wrong? The mystery and manhunt for Texas' most wanted female fugitive

They were famous for their children's unique names, Stormy Summer, Scarlet Sunset, Saffron Sunshine and Sequoia Sundance. They were also known for owning Burgersmith's, a restaurant that George claims got its hamburger recipe from aliens.
But in August of 2007, the couple became part of a gut-wrenching case that has haunted investigators for 15 years.
A husband and father found brutally murdered on the beach, a hitman behind bars, and a wife accused of orchestrating everything - vanished without a trace. In the latest episode of Texas True Crime, ABC13's Shelley Childers takes you inside the mystery and manhunt for Texas' most wanted female fugitive.
