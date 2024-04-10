Cleanup underway after rainfall leads to wastewater spill near Houston treatment plant, city says

After more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled, officials said your water is safe to drink if it's from the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Public Works says crews are cleaning and disinfecting a wastewater spill at a treatment plant on the city's southeast side.

City officials said heavy rainfall led to equipment failure at the 69th Street Wastewater Treatment Plant near Buffalo Bayou, causing more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater to spill accidentally.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) was notified, though officials say if you receive drinking water from the city, your water is safe from the spill and does not need to be boiled.

However, TCEQ urges those using private drinking water supply wells within a half-mile of the spill site or the affected area to use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Those with private water wells are encouraged to have their well-water tested and disinfected, if necessary, before discontinuing distillation or boiling.

If you purchase water from a public water supply, you can contact the distributor to determine whether it is safe for personal use.

Authorities urge anyone to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. However, if they do come into contact with waste material, officials say to bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.