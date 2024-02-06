13 Unsolved: Murder on Red Bluff Road

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- On March 28, 1979, a driver came across something unimaginable along Red Bluff Road in Pasadena, Texas. He was on his way home from work around 2:45 a.m. when he swerved to avoid something lying in the road. It turned out to be the body of a young woman, dumped along a curb with her knees bent toward the sky.

She was 17-year-old Angela Kelley, a senior at Alief Hastings High School. The teen had been strangled and her wrists were tied around her back with electrical cord. Her jeans were stained with dirt.

It's now been almost 45 years since Angela was found murdered, but her killer has never been caught. Detectives are going back to the evidence from the scene - which may be the key to unraveling what happened to her. Who would have access to the type of heavy-duty wire she was bound with? Could new DNA technology give investigators the break they've been looking for?

ABC13's Courtney Fischer has spent months on an in-depth investigation into this case, examining key evidence with detectives who are working hard to try to solve Angela's murder. She sits down with Angela's family, who has wondered for decades what happened to her, and her best friend, who was one of the last people to see her alive. Unsolved: Murder on Red Bluff Road will be available to stream soon on the ABC13 app.

