¿Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening around town this weekend

Looking for things to do in Houston this weekend? Listen in at Music in the Garden Concert Series or watch artistry unfold at Sugar Land Arts Fest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. ¿Que Pasa Houston? This weekend is full of music, art, wine, and activities for the kids.

The third annual Sugar Land Arts Fest is underway Saturday and Sunday with over 100 artists showcasing their work.

They will have a large beer and wine garden area with shaded seating and a massive array of music all weekend.

The arts fest takes place at the Smart Financial Center's plaza. Tickets are $10 and onsite parking is free.

Over at the Houston Botanic Garden, it's the annual Music in the Garden concert series.

Join in on this family-friendly afternoon of soulful roots music at the Bayou Blues Festival. Admission tickets are $15.

