Man found shot to death in ditch near Richmond, FBSCO says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an early Friday morning shooting in Richmond.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says he was found in a ditch at the intersection of Fulshear-Gaston and Hidden Lake Lane just after 6 a.m.

The man was found about on Hidden Lake Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from where we are told he worked.

It happened in a residential area, and a few people who live nearby say they were awake at the time but they didn't see anything.

One woman reported hearing about three gunshots, but it didn't immediately register that that's what it was. By the time neighbors they looked outside, they saw a number of flashing lights

The sheriff's office says when they arrived, the man was dead in a ditch. We're told he was next to a car.

We've asked the sheriff's office if they have any idea what led up to this and we are waiting on a response.

They haven't given any additional information about the victim in this case, nor have they provided any information about the suspect.

If you know anything or saw anything that might be helpful to investigators, you're asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

