Houston Cougar, HCU's 1st draftee, Rice's McCaffrey selected on NFL Draft's 2nd night

The University of Texas boasted two first-round selections, including newly-minted combine legend Xavier Worthy, when the 2024 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday.

On Friday, UT saw more of its talent head off to the NFL on the second night of the future-making event.

Mock drafts published on ABC13's sister property, ESPN+, predicted several Lone Star State schools with talent expected to be called during Rounds 2 and 3.

Huntsville High School alumnus, UT defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, whose family life ABC13 followed in recent years, became the first University of Texas product taken on Friday. The Tennessee Titans selected him at No. 38.

SEE MORE: With some help from Mom, Texas Longhorns' T'Vondre Sweat ascends to the top of Big 12

Listening to his mother's advice has taken T'Vondre Sweat to the top of the Big 12 Conference.

The Houston Cougars were also represented in the draft when offensive tackle Patrick Paul was taken on Friday. The Miami Dolphins made Paul their pick at No. 55, claiming the Jersey Village High School alum.

History was made late in the third round when the Philadelphia Eagles selected Houston Christian University edge rusher Jalyx Hunt at No. 94. The selection gave HCU its first-ever NFL draftee. ABC13 reported about Hunt's path to history ahead of draft weekend.

SEE MORE: Defensive end Jalyx Hunt expected to be first HCU player ever selected in NFL Draft

Defensive end Jalyx Hunt is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of this weekend's seven-round NFL Draft. If his name is called, he'll become the first player ever selected from Houston Christian.

Night 2 of the NFL Draft concluded with a Rice Owl: wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. The Washington Commanders chose Ed's son and Christian's brother at No. 100.

Other draft picks with Texas ties

Ja'Lynn Polk, wide receiver. The New England Patriots selected the Lufkin product with the 37th overall pick. He was on the Washington Huskies team that made the national championship game. He also played at Texas Tech before transferring to the Pacific Northwest.

Edgerrin Cooper, inside linebacker. The Green Bay Packers traded into the 45th overall pick to select the Texas A &M Aggie.

Jonathon Brooks, running back. The Carolina Panthers selected the Texas Longhorn with the 46th overall pick. He was also the first running back off the board for the entire draft.

Adonai Mitchell, wide receiver. The Indianapolis Colts selected the Texas Longhorn with the 52nd overall pick. Mitchell, a Missouri City native, played for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to UT.

Brandon Coleman, offensive guard. The Washington Commanders selected the TCU Horned Frogs offensive landman with the 67th pick.