13 Alert Traffic: I-10 East Freeway westbound lanes reopened after spools roll off big rig

All westbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway were shut down at Wayside, causing a Friday afternoon rush hour mess.

All westbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway were shut down at Wayside, causing a Friday afternoon rush hour mess.

All westbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway were shut down at Wayside, causing a Friday afternoon rush hour mess.

All westbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway were shut down at Wayside, causing a Friday afternoon rush hour mess.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All westbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway were reopened at Wayside after a truck lost its two spools and caused a Friday afternoon rush-hour mess.

SkyEye flew over the scene where it became apparent that two misguided spools were once again loose on a Houston freeway.

The Bayou City has a documented history with spools that escape their proper transportation and wind up on freeway lanes. In December of last year, Houston drivers dodged a giant spool that fell from an 18-wheeler that struck a railroad overpass.

In August, Houston drivers were forced to slow down on the Katy Freeway as crews tried to clear the roadway of two loose spools. Curiously enough, a similar blockage had occurred at the same spot in 2022 as well.

FROM 2022: 2 lanes of Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to loose spool stuck under bridge, HPD says

RELATED: Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

ABC13 also produced a timeline of loose spools from five years ago, when it seemed this thing became a monthly occurrence.

TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways

Houston, we have a spool problem.

SEE MORE: Runaway spools send drivers swerving on East Freeway

Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway.

Police say this is just one of the reasons you should drive without distractions.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map