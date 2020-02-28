Meet the 2023 CITGO Distinguished Scholars

The 2022/23 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2023 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for their academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics.

MEET THE OUR FEATURED SCHOLAR FOR DECEMBER

NAME: Abigail Tomaski

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Abigail exemplifies what it means to be a student athlete. She competes in basketball and track, while maintaining excellent marks and receiving several honors for both athletics and academics. Abigail is a member of many scholastic organizations such as the Mustang Military Support Club, Science National Honor Society and the Super Friends Club. She finds time to volunteer countless hours even receiving multiple Presidential Service Awards.

GOALS: Abigail plans to study biomedical engineering and to go to medical school. She aspires to be an oncologist, working to cure cancers.

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS OF 2022/23

Browse the student profiles by selecting a category below.

