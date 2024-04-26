Houston woman faces 3rd DWI arrest after police allegedly found her passed out in car with infant

A Houston mother is facing several charges after police say they found her passed out drunk in a running vehicle with her eight-month-old child.

A Houston mother is facing several charges after police say they found her passed out drunk in a running vehicle with her eight-month-old child.

A Houston mother is facing several charges after police say they found her passed out drunk in a running vehicle with her eight-month-old child.

A Houston mother is facing several charges after police say they found her passed out drunk in a running vehicle with her eight-month-old child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother is facing several charges after police say they found her passed out drunk in a running vehicle with her eight-month-old child.

Police say they found Denisha Young, 33, slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a moving lane of traffic on North Shepherd near Tidwell Wednesday evening.

Officers said the vehicle was running and the gear was in drive. Young's foot was reportedly on the brake.

They say her eight-month-old child was in an unsecured car seat in the back.

"That's just horrible parenting," parenting expert Dr. Glenn Wilkerson with The ARKGroup, said.

When police revived Young, they say she tried shutting the car door on them and driving off.

They soon discovered she had an open warrant for robbery.

Young was arrested and charged with child endangerment and DWI. It's her third DWI arrest.

"You put that and poor parenting together and she ought not to have the children in my opinion," Wilkerson said.

In court, Young's attorney told a hearing officer that Young is a mother of four while trying to argue for a lower bond.

Hearing officer Renette Franklin gave Young personal recognizance bonds for the child endangerment and DWI charges, meaning she wouldn't have to pay anything to get out of jail.

"None of these are technically considered to be violent offenses," Franklin said.

A judge later raised both bonds and Young remains in the Harris County Jail.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.