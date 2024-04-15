What are those fuzzy caterpillars crawling across southeast Texas right now?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you seen the fuzzy little caterpillars in shades of yellow, brown, or black? They're familiar with Texans, including Houstonians, but their appearance has changed within the past few years. And yes, the weather has played a role.

Karrie Calloway, the community engagement coordinator for the Texas A &M AgriLife Extension in Harris County, spoke with ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith on Monday about these critters, addressing what they are and if they're potentially harmful to us.

The two species of caterpillars you may see right now across southeast Texas are either the salt marsh or the yellow woolly bear caterpillar. According to Calloway, they have more of a fuzzy appearance because they are adapting to the harsh freezes Houston has witnessed during recent winters.

"They have to again find different protective mechanisms that will allow them to sustain and survive, and a lot of them are growing that outer fur," Calloway said.

Those fuzzy furs are not harmful but can carry different pollens and allergens. In addition, these caterpillars are not of the stinging variety like an asp caterpillar. So they're not dangerous to humans but can be to your plants. These caterpillars are classified as pests and eat different vegetation commonly found in gardens, which could lead to potential damage.

Thankfully, they're easy to remove. When removing a caterpillar, you'll want to wear a pair of gardening gloves or use something to pick it up. And if you're unsure what kind of caterpillar it is and whether it could sting you, it's best not to touch it if you're concerned.

"You can actually create an area for them that will kind of sustain them outside of your vegetation and grow different native plants like milkweed that they'll be more attracted to," Galloway said, offering another tip.

Fun fact: these caterpillars can live up to 14 years, going from their dormant stage to caterpillar state. But eventually, they turn into colorful moths!

And this isn't new for these kinds of species. Farther north across the East Coast, woolly bear caterpillars are commonplace in the late spring through early fall, depending on where and when.

"And with these different climate changes, there's so much you can learn about this particular caterpillar," Calloway said. "But it's all about adaptability and it's protecting itself from different species, the temperature, etc."

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, X and Instagram.