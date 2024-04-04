More than 100,000 lbs. of e-waste collected at ABC13 E-Cycle Drive

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of Houstonians rose to the challenge Friday to keep more than 100,000 lbs. of electronic waste from entering Houston landfills.
The 17th annual ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive saw lines swell outside CompuCycle in Spring Branch, as concerned residents dropped off their old electronics for recycling.
CompuCycle president Clive Hess said Sunday that 103,936 lbs. of electronics were recycled during Friday's event.
That's the equivalent of 382 refrigerators or nine elephants. The impact is much greater:
Before opening at 6 a.m., Eyewitness News meteorologist Rachel Briers saw a steady line of cars growing outside the parking lot.
By lunch time, the traffic backed up on Kempwood past the intersection at Bingle, as people waited upwards of 90 minutes to drop off obsolete computers, tablets, phones, old fans, and music players.
Diana Moreno was fortunate to be one of the first in line Friday. In the bed of her pickup truck were a few things she cleaned out of her house, including four VCRs.
"I always recycle," Moreno said. "I'm always looking for new ways to recycle, so this is great."
Still, we saw smiles as the last few cars crawled through the parking lot at 5 p.m.
If you didn't get the chance to drop off your old electronics, Hess said you can drop off these items on any Friday free of charge.
CompuCycle is located at 8019 Kempwood Dr., Houston, TX 77055. Business deliveries can be scheduled with CompuCycle at (713) 869-6700.
What You Dropped Off This Year
We saw a lot of interesting items from yesterday and today during Friday's ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive, including: