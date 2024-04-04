WATCH LIVE

More than 100,000 lbs. of e-waste collected at ABC13 E-Cycle Drive

Monday, April 22, 2024
2024 ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive
ABC13 celebrates its 17th annual "ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive," sponsored by Shell, on Friday, April 19.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of Houstonians rose to the challenge Friday to keep more than 100,000 lbs. of electronic waste from entering Houston landfills.

The 17th annual ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive saw lines swell outside CompuCycle in Spring Branch, as concerned residents dropped off their old electronics for recycling.

CompuCycle president Clive Hess said Sunday that 103,936 lbs. of electronics were recycled during Friday's event.

That's the equivalent of 382 refrigerators or nine elephants. The impact is much greater:

  • 240.92 lbs. of toxic metals diverted
  • Reduction of 45.37 metric tons of greenhouse gas
  • Saved 383.72 gallons of oil
  • Like removing nearly 10 cars from the road
  • 293.60 cubic yards of landfill space saved
  • 3,736,637.20 hours of electricity saved

Before opening at 6 a.m., Eyewitness News meteorologist Rachel Briers saw a steady line of cars growing outside the parking lot.

By lunch time, the traffic backed up on Kempwood past the intersection at Bingle, as people waited upwards of 90 minutes to drop off obsolete computers, tablets, phones, old fans, and music players.

Diana Moreno was fortunate to be one of the first in line Friday. In the bed of her pickup truck were a few things she cleaned out of her house, including four VCRs.

"I always recycle," Moreno said. "I'm always looking for new ways to recycle, so this is great."

Still, we saw smiles as the last few cars crawled through the parking lot at 5 p.m.

If you didn't get the chance to drop off your old electronics, Hess said you can drop off these items on any Friday free of charge.

CompuCycle is located at 8019 Kempwood Dr., Houston, TX 77055. Business deliveries can be scheduled with CompuCycle at (713) 869-6700.

What You Dropped Off This Year

We saw a lot of interesting items from yesterday and today during Friday's ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive, including:

  • DECO-TEL Personal Rotary Phone in Portable Box, fetching $150 online
  • Action 5" Black & White Portable TV, valued up to $35
  • Sony Hi-Fi Stereo VCR, priced around $100 online
  • Computer City Floppy Discs, about $1 each
  • 1987 Magnavox AM/FM Stereo Cassette Boombox, valued around $40
  • 1977 Juliette 8-Track Stereo System with Turntable, which we priced from $50 to $300
