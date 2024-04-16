Learn about the Shriners Children's Hospitals

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

On April 20 we highlighted the Shriners Children's Hospitals. Shriners Children's is a unique pediatric healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope. Since opening their first hospital in 1922, it has been their mission to provide innovative, high-quality comprehensive care, conduct research to advance medical care options, and provide educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals.