Speeding driver to blame for innocent man's death: Deputies
"IT COULD'VE BEEN ME": Another driver in NW Harris County says the speeding car barely missed her.
Heat index rises after rainy days
weather
Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area amid heavy rainfall
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Florence death toll at 14, including 2 from carbon monoxide
Jadeveon Clowney not playing in game against Titans
HPD says suspect who stabbed man and woman got away
Tailgating on a budget: Making creative snacks for under $50
Astros giving away World Series replica rings again
Driver opens fire and shoots woman in vehicle in Fort Bend Co.
Typhoon death toll in Philippines climbs to 64
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
NFL Foundation donates $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Family rings in holidays early for toddler with terminal cancer

Death toll from hurricane-turned-tropical depression rises to 14

Florence by the numbers: Over a dozen dead, hundreds of thousands without power
Florence causing 'historic and unprecedented flooding,' at least 15 dead
'My biggest concern is rising water': Coast Guard chief on slow-moving Florence
Man dies after shark attack on Cape Cod: Police
Residents will be allowed to return home after 39 gas explosions
Police officer who fatally shot man in wrong apartment should be fired: Family lawyer
Gun stores present a target for looters in hurricanes
A mother, baby and an 81-year-old man among the 13 dead from Florence
Florence's dangerous 'flooding is only going to get worse,' officials warn
White House takes back seat on briefings during week of Hurricane Florence
