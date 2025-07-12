1 killed, 1 injured in Pasadena restaurant shooting, suspect at large, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a Pasadena restaurant, killing one person and injuring another on Friday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened inside the Bubba's 33 restaurant at 3221 Beltway 8 Highway Northbound.

Police say one victim died from gunshot wounds, and another victim, identified only as a restaurant employee, was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury from a stray bullet.

After the shooting, people inside the restaurant reportedly tried to subdue the suspect, but were unable to detain him before he got in a vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim who died knew each other.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

