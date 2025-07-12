Houston-Galveston Area Council seeks community input on future transportation plans

Whether you drive, bike, walk, or use public transit, there's an opportunity for you to shape future transportation in the Houston-Galveston area.

Whether you drive, bike, walk, or use public transit, there's an opportunity for you to shape future transportation in the Houston-Galveston area.

Whether you drive, bike, walk, or use public transit, there's an opportunity for you to shape future transportation in the Houston-Galveston area.

Whether you drive, bike, walk, or use public transit, there's an opportunity for you to shape future transportation in the Houston-Galveston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you drive to work, bike, walk, or use public transit, there's an opportunity for you right now to shape transportation in our region for the future.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council wants to hear from you at public meetings as it creates the Regional Transportation Plan 2050, also known as the RTP 2050.

H-GAC calls it a long-range blueprint for regional transportation. Organizers say these meetings are the place where transformative transportation ideas are born, giving examples like the SH 288 Expressway and the Katy Managed Lanes.

The Council says these projects started on the long-term plan and eventually became a reality. To talk about your experience traveling around the region, you can offer feedback in the online survey https://engage.h-gac.com/embeds/projects/27493/survey-tools/24956, or really get involved by participating in a public meeting.

These Regional Transportation Plan 2050 public meetings are happening across 8 counties in our area:

Liberty County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Thursday, July 10

A.J. "Jack" Hartel Building: 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty 77575

Chambers County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Tuesday, July 15

Westside Complex Community Center: 8138 FM 3246, Baytown 77523

Waller County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Tuesday, July 22

Waller County Courthouse Annex: 425 FM 1488, Ste. 106, Hempstead 77445

Galveston County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Thursday, July 24

Location 1: Galveston County North County Annex 174 Calder Road, League City 77573

Location 2: Galveston County Health District Mid-County Annex Community Room 9850-A104 Emmett D. Lowry Expy., Texas City 77591

Brazoria County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Tuesday, July 29

Brazoria County Courthouse Administration Building: 237 E. Locust St., Ste. 205, Angleton 77515

Harris County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Thursday, July 31

Houston-Galveston Area Council: 3555 Timmons Ln., Second Floor, Houston 77027

Fort Bend County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Wednesday, August 6

Fort Bend County Libraries - Missouri City Branch: 1530 Texas Pkwy., Missouri City 77489

Montgomery County (Virtual and In-person): 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Friday, August 8

Shenandoah City Hall: 29955 I-45 South, Shenandoah 77380

Virtual - Zoom Public Meeting: 6:30 - 8 p.m. | Tuesday, August 12

During each meeting, the Council says it will provide an overview of the RTP process, share early insights, and allow you to provide direct input. Visit RTP2050.com/news for the latest schedule and to join the virtual public meetings.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, X and Instagram.