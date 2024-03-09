Community Calendar

TOP STORIES
Heavy rain shifts southwest of Houston, "Fall-ish" front now in sight
Reward up to $15K now offered after 90-year-old Navy vet killed
Parts of Texas social media crackdown law temporarily blocked
Mom accused of leaving 2-year-old home alone while she went to bar
James Darren, former teen idol actor from 'Gidget' films, dies at 88
Galveston looking at complex as tenants voice anger over conditions
Off-duty police officer involved in downtown crash, HPD says
5 shot when gunman opens fire into NYC Caribbean parade route: police
Houston's water main issue has worsened last 4 years, officials say
HISD teacher accused of leaving child outside overnight, records show
Man arrested after woman found shot to death in NW Harris Co. home
2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on US 90 in Sugar Land
