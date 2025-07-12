Mother says she was targeted twice by suspects linked to 11 Houston-area shootings in 2-month period

MISSION BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- The same men may be responsible for 11 shootings over a two-month period, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

A Mission Bend woman told Eyewitness News she was targeted by the shooters twice, but said she doesn't know why.

She said the first shooting occurred on June 28 at her home on Parliament Street as she, her elderly parents, and her nine-year-old daughter were sleeping.

Surveillance video shows a man clad in black calmly walking down the sidewalk just before 4 a.m. and then opening fire on the house.

"I started covering my daughter with my body," the victim, who didn't want to be identified, told Eyewitness News.

The victim said 28 bullets were fired at the house, but that none hit anyone inside.

Fearing for their safety, she said she and her family temporarily moved to her brother's house on La Rana Drive.

But in the early hours of July 6, that house was shot up as well.

Surveillance video shows a man running down the sidewalk while firing what investigators identify as an AR-15.

Seconds later, you can hear a car blaring its horn as it drives off.

"I wasn't expecting this to happen to us, and twice," the victim said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office soon identified Juan Galvez, 19, and Josue Umana Guzman, 18, as suspects.

Investigators say a spent cartridge at the scene matches cartridges at a total of 11 shooting scenes at various locations between April 29 and July 6.

Both men were arrested on Thursday and taken to jail.

"I hope and pray that they stay there forever, honestly, because we didn't deserve this," the victim said.

After viewing the suspects' photos, she said she believes they're the same men she saw outside her house following the June 28 shooting.

"They were passing by taking pictures," she said.

In hindsight, she thinks the men may have followed her to her brother's house, but she said she still doesn't know why they would want to harm her or her family.

"Why is this happening to me if I don't even know these guys? You know? It's been a nightmare, especially for my daughter," she said.

Investigators say the suspects may have been working with a third man. He hadn't been arrested at last check.

