Roadwork begins after Montgomery County passes transportation bond in May

Voters approved a $480 million bond in May to pay for transportation upgrades throughout the county.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The fast growth of Montgomery County seems to go hand in hand with concerns about traffic.

Drivers like Matt Yarotsky have seen their concern grow over time.

"Throughout the county, they keep building developments and don't widen the roads to accommodate the people so it takes forever to get to work," he said.

So when County Judge, Mark Keough announced on his Facebook page in May that voters passed a $480 million transportation bond, his comments were filled with questions about paying for the bond and which streets would be fixed first.

"We want to start with shovel-ready projects. That's so important," Keough said.

Some of the work is already happening at Cochran's Crossing in The Woodlands. Work crews are rehabbing the shoulders. It's the kind of work Precinct 3 Commissioner, Ritch Wheeler says is essential.

"Most of these shoulders in the Woodlands for all these roads are anywhere from 30 to 50 years old," Wheeler said. "So we're going back and we're rehabbing all of those shoulders. That'll make it safer for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, give them a little more room in case they have to pull off the side of the road."

Precinct 4 Commissioner, Matt Gray, says crews are about to widen another section of Sorters Road. He says they already have the right of way and utility work done, and crews will widen the roads, also adding curbs and gutters.

"So just to make it easier and more accessible to get to the grocery stores, to the stores, to get the kids to school, better life, more mobility, that's what the bond projects are here to do," Gray said.

The county is developing this interactive map at mctx.org, which the judge estimates will have work details and updates in about 90 days. The Judge says they don't plan to raise the county tax rate and want to make sure the county's borrowing is in line with projected growth.

"The bonds are sold over a four-year period and it's $120 million per bond," Keough said. "When we look at what the bond is going to cost us, we look at that in terms of what is our projected growth. What have we done over the last few years and where we're headed and what dollar amount do we need to be at so we don't have to raise the tax rate."

The judge says if growth doesn't keep up, they can pause the projects without increasing the tax rate to pay for the bond. The last of the approximately 70 projects included in the bond are scheduled for completion in about six years.

