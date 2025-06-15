Action 13 gets tree branches trimmed after power line fires in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena oak tree that neighbors say frequently catches fire has finally been trimmed after Action 13 got involved.

Neighbors on Rustic Oak Lane say branches on the tree were making contact with power lines, sparking several fires, including one on Saturday.

"That tree was on fire," 8-year-old Luke Reaux said.

"Their little hair on their arms was standing up, the static," Julie Reaux said.

Residents say they first reported the problem to CenterPoint in May.

"They did send somebody out. He looked at the tree and said they would take care of the problem," Russell Poston said.

Poston said he and his neighbors never heard anything back after that.

When the tree caught fire again Saturday, he said CenterPoint told him to call 911.

Firefighters, he said, told him that only CenterPoint would be able to trim the trees.

"I figured sooner or later the tree was gonna set the fence on fire, so we stretched the hoses, thinking we were gonna have to water everything down," Poston said.

When CenterPoint crews still hadn't arrived, Poston called Action 13.

Within hours of Action 13 contacting CenterPoint, they had dispatched crews from United Clearing Services to trim the tree branches, and they're now no longer making contact with the power lines.

"They solved the problem in a large, large part due to you guys calling and kind of setting the stage for CenterPoint so they realized how important this really is," Poston said.

