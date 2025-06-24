Power restored after residents spent 2 weeks in heat, turning to Action 13: 'We're dying right now'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Power has been restored for residents who turned to Action 13, saying they had done what it took to stay cool for two weeks.

"We're dying. We're dying right now," one resident, who didn't share his name with ABC13, had said on Sunday.

Those with generators said they were running them 24/7 and paying the price to keep them running.

"About $30 a day so far for two weeks. That's like $420 right now," one resident said.

Those without generators on hand propped open doors, filled coolers with ice, and avoided the sun.

"She has oxygen, and the lights went out, and she can't get on her machine," resident Teresa said.

Multiple people who spoke with ABC13 said they had been calling the Dabney Apartments' management, but there had been no fix.

A resident told ABC13 that they have seen crews working on machinery after Action 13 called the landlord to ask questions.

The resident stated that management left a letter on Saturday, promising a fix for Sunday, which never happened. The letter also promised $60 in hotel reimbursements.

After ABC13's story aired on Monday, a fix came a few hours later. A resident told Eyewitness News that power was restored by 8:30 p.m.

"We're taking this very seriously," Councilwoman-at-large Latitia Plummer said when asked about the city's approach to making sure landlords keep homes livable.

Plummer is working to get a new ordinance before the city council on July 7 that would allow the city to penalize complex owners who don't keep properties habitable.

If passed, the city would create a list of apartment complexes with 10 or more vetted complaints to 311 and crime calls. The ordinance also allows owners to face financial penalties for violations.

"It's unfortunate that we even have to ask for that, I mean, we're human beings, right?" Plummer said.

ABC13 found at least two 311 requests about the outage, but the requests and the letter from management are little comfort to residents, including this new mom who says her 15-day-old son has never had power at home.

"You got some people who can't go out and afford a generator, and they're in this east Texas heat," Rene said.

