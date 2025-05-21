Action 13: CenterPoint crews working to fix leaning poles in Brazoria Co. 2 days after ABC13 report

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Just two days after ABC13 reported on leaning CenterPoint Energy poles in Brazoria County, crews are now working on a fix.

On Wednesday, a viewer sent Eyewitness News photos of crews working along County Road 210 just east of Angleton. SkyeEye also flew over the area, where multiple CenterPoint trucks could be seen lined up.

Neighbors told ABC13 that Hurricane Beryl knocked down about a dozen power poles. They said CenterPoint put them back up, but they were perched on a hill that seemed to be held up by loose gravel.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Brazoria County residents say power poles are left leaning almost a year post-Beryl

It took a hurricane to knock over a stretch of power poles in Brazoria County last year, but now residents say they think a stiff wind could take them down.

"Another small storm came in with the wind, and it looked like they hadn't been set in the ground like they should have," resident Faye McKnight said on Monday.

Another neighbor who spoke off camera said that with all the talk CenterPoint makes about resiliency, the neglected stretch left him frustrated as we head into hurricane season.

The energy provided told ABC13 at the time that the poles would be fixed in the next several weeks, but it seems that timeline has been pushed up.

