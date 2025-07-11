SWAT standoff in Rosenberg home ends after suspect surrenders, police department says

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a SWAT standoff ended with a surrender in a Rosenberg neighborhood overnight.

The Rosenberg Police Department said that at about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a weapons call at a home on Glenmeadow Drive.

At about 1 a.m., a large police presence could be seen outside the home. Then, about an hour later, an ABC13 crew saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Officers learned the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Charlie Lee Anderson, had a gun and was assaulting people inside the home, holding them against their will.

The suspect refused to come out and began threatening the officers, Rosenberg PD said.

Police said there were children inside the home.

SWAT team members and hostage negotiators managed to talk to the suspect before he eventually surrendered, according to authorities.

One family member victim was reportedly taken to the hospital for an injury sustained during the alleged assault.

Officials said Anderson could face multiple charges, including kidnapping, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

