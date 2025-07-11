Block party, donation drive: 11 events happening July 13 to celebrate 713 Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Check out what's happening in the Houston area for 713 Day. This list is not comprehensive. Events are subject to change.
Bayou Heights Biergarten's 713 Day Fest
Enjoy DJ sets, flash tattoos, local vendors, and Houston-themed drinks at Bayou Heights Biergarten.
Specialty Cocktails at WILD Concepts
Enjoy limited edition cocktails called Still Sippin and Purple Rain at WILD Montrose and the Heights location.
Norigami's Hidden Bar 713 Day Cocktail
Explore a speakeasy-style cocktail bar that is serving an exclusive cocktail called Side the Sunrises.
Kazzan Ramen & Bar 713 Day Special
Praised for its unique style of ramen with thick noodles and vegetables and served in a 350-degree Celsius hot stone bowl, Kazzan Ramen and Bar will be offering an Ube Bae for $7.13 to celebrate 713 Day.
Lil' Flip and Friends
Come see Lil' Flip and Marco Flores perform live with beats all day long. Vendors and limited edition glassware will be available for purchase.
Houston Food Bank Volunteering and Celebration
Join the Houston Food Bank for its second annual 713 Day volunteer shift and celebration. The 9 a.m. shift will begin with a doughnut from VooDoo Doughnut, followed by a Houston-themed shift. A celebration will follow with food, music, vendors, a raffle, and the Astros' 2017 and 2022 championship trophies.
713 Block Party
Meow Wolf Houston and Saint Arnold Brewing Company are partnering to put on a 713 Day block party. Enjoy live music, a pop-up chrome portal, artist-made merch, and free Popston pops.
713 Day with Checkers
Meet Big Slim, eat free fries, get free school supplies for the first 300 students and first 100 teachers, and enjoy free soft drinks, face painting, giant yard games, a photo booth, and a prize wheel.
713 Day Donation Drive
Donate items like food, hygiene products, first aid supplies, sleeping supplies, emergency gear, baby supplies, and pet supplies to help aid Central Texas. Clothing donations will not be accepted. Participants will be able to receive $5 off the adult buffet and $3 off the kids buffet when dropping off donations at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. When making a purchase at either drop-off site, mention HTX Media and it will receive 10% of the proceeds to help support the relief effort.
713 Day at Velocity
Race the only virtual street race of Houston's iconic 610 Loop, enjoy $7.13 candy paint cocktails and banana pudding.
River Oaks Theatre 713 Day Celebration
Eat good food and enjoy a live show as Josh Vetti, an international hip-hop violinist, performs a tribute to classic Houston hip-hop songs and DJ Kiotti spins favorite Houston classics. A special food and beverage menu will be available.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.