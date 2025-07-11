Block party, donation drive: 11 events happening July 13 to celebrate 713 Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Check out what's happening in the Houston area for 713 Day. This list is not comprehensive. Events are subject to change.

Bayou Heights Biergarten's 713 Day Fest

Enjoy DJ sets, flash tattoos, local vendors, and Houston-themed drinks at Bayou Heights Biergarten.



July 13, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Free (admission)

Bayou Heights Biergarten, 3905 Washington Ave., Houston

Specialty Cocktails at WILD Concepts

Enjoy limited edition cocktails called Still Sippin and Purple Rain at WILD Montrose and the Heights location.



July 13, 8 a.m.-midnight

$7.13 per exclusive cocktail

WILD-Montrose, 2121 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston

WILD-Heights, 1609 Westheimer Road, Houston

Norigami's Hidden Bar 713 Day Cocktail

Explore a speakeasy-style cocktail bar that is serving an exclusive cocktail called Side the Sunrises.



July 13, 3 p.m.-midnight

$7.13 for an exclusive cocktail

Norigami's Hidden Bar, 2715 Bissonnet St., Ste. 160, Houston

Kazzan Ramen & Bar 713 Day Special

Praised for its unique style of ramen with thick noodles and vegetables and served in a 350-degree Celsius hot stone bowl, Kazzan Ramen and Bar will be offering an Ube Bae for $7.13 to celebrate 713 Day.



July 13, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Free (admission)

Kazzan Ramen and Bar, 191 Heights Blvd., Houston

Lil' Flip and Friends

Come see Lil' Flip and Marco Flores perform live with beats all day long. Vendors and limited edition glassware will be available for purchase.



July 13, 3 p.m.

Free (admission)

Karbach Biergarten, 2032 Karbach St., Houston

Houston Food Bank Volunteering and Celebration

Join the Houston Food Bank for its second annual 713 Day volunteer shift and celebration. The 9 a.m. shift will begin with a doughnut from VooDoo Doughnut, followed by a Houston-themed shift. A celebration will follow with food, music, vendors, a raffle, and the Astros' 2017 and 2022 championship trophies.



July 13, 9-11 a.m. (volunteer shift), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (713 Day celebration)

Free (admission)

Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St., Houston

713 Block Party

Meow Wolf Houston and Saint Arnold Brewing Company are partnering to put on a 713 Day block party. Enjoy live music, a pop-up chrome portal, artist-made merch, and free Popston pops.



July 13, noon-4 p.m.

Free (admission)

Lyons Avenue, Houston

713 Day with Checkers

Meet Big Slim, eat free fries, get free school supplies for the first 300 students and first 100 teachers, and enjoy free soft drinks, face painting, giant yard games, a photo booth, and a prize wheel.



July 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free (admission)

Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Road, Houston

713 Day Donation Drive

Donate items like food, hygiene products, first aid supplies, sleeping supplies, emergency gear, baby supplies, and pet supplies to help aid Central Texas. Clothing donations will not be accepted. Participants will be able to receive $5 off the adult buffet and $3 off the kids buffet when dropping off donations at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. When making a purchase at either drop-off site, mention HTX Media and it will receive 10% of the proceeds to help support the relief effort.



July 13

Free

Mr. Gatti's Pizza, 150 Uvalde Road, Houston

La Michocana River, 14604 Woodforest Blvd., Houston

713 Day at Velocity

Race the only virtual street race of Houston's iconic 610 Loop, enjoy $7.13 candy paint cocktails and banana pudding.



July 13, 4-11 p.m.

$15-$35 (entry fee)

Velocity Sim Racing Lounge, 2110 Edwards St., Houston

River Oaks Theatre 713 Day Celebration

Eat good food and enjoy a live show as Josh Vetti, an international hip-hop violinist, performs a tribute to classic Houston hip-hop songs and DJ Kiotti spins favorite Houston classics. A special food and beverage menu will be available.



July 13, 6:45 p.m.

$40

River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St., Houston

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.