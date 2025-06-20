METRO program averages 200 free rides every weekday in select Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last year, METRO launched its Community Connector program, where residents can request a ride to travel short distances within certain Houston neighborhoods.

The microtransit program is still in its pilot phase and works similarly to rideshare apps, where residents can request a ride. However, there are a few differences.

For example, METRO has selected certain neighborhoods to participate as part of the pilot program, and rides can only be requested within a three to five-mile radius of those areas.

The program uses small, low-speed electric shuttles that seat six people, including the driver. Even though rides are provided on demand, it's not private transportation, so the driver may still pick up other passengers along the way if someone else requests a ride.

I believe in earning our right to grow, so when we see something being successful, we're going to do more of that. METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock

"We're seeing that over 50% of people are utilizing it to take transit, to connect to transit, but people are using it to get to doctor's appointments, to go to the grocery store, also to after-school programs," METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock said.

The program operates Monday through Friday, starting at 7 a.m.

13 Investigates wanted to know just how many people are using this free service and found an average of 104 free rides provided every weekday in the Third Ward, where the program first launched.

There's a daily weekday average of 36 of these community connector rides in the Second Ward and an average of 52 rides a weekday in Downtown Houston, according to METRO data.

The program launched in the Heights in April, and ridership there is less than 10 people a day.

On Friday, METRO announced it is adding community connector rides in a near Northside neighborhood.

Gonzalez Brock said they are also eyeing the neighborhoods near the Museum District and zoo, as well as the medical center.

"I believe in earning our right to grow, so when we see something being successful, we're going to do more of that. And when something's not successful, we'll do less of it," Gonzalez Brock said. "We're seeing that people are really utilizing this service, and so we're going to put more resources into it."

She said because it's still in the pilot phase, the community connector program is not integrated into METRO's fare system, but whenever they do begin charging, the rides will be $1.25 per ride each -- the same price as their bus or rail transportation options.

The electric shuttles have provided 28,190 rides to 36,845 passengers between the time the program launched in October and when 13 Investigates received ridership data through May 21.

During that time, there were 7,277 missed rides, meaning the service was so popular that the driver queue was at capacity, so the system prevented new ride requests.

"We're seeing that once people start to know about it and be aware of the service that it does increase, but also the need is there," she said. "You have a population that has been needing this type of service for a very long time."

Residents can download the Ride Circuit app for more information on the ride routes or to request a ride.

