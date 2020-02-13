Rain chance, humidity return this weekend ahead of a stormy cool front Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday's "sun-sational" weather will be replaced this weekend by clouds, humidity, and rain chances ahead of our next storm system.

What's the forecast for the weekend?

Saturday's weather will be pleasant with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s. Clouds and moisture will return on the southeast wind, but it should stay dry just about everywhere. The Gulf breeze will blow stronger on Sunday, bringing back muggy air, rain chances, and warmer temperatures to round out the weekend. Widespread clouds will return Sunday along with that moisture, bringing a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunrise temperatures will hover around 70 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

When does the next storm system blow through, and could there be any severe weather?

A stormy Pacific cold front will arrive on Monday, and we will have to monitor it for the possibility of severe weather. Scattered shower and thunderstorms look possible Monday morning ahead of the front, which should quickly send a line of thunderstorms through Southeast Texas Monday afternoon. These storms could bring gusty winds and severe weather, especially north of Houston. Keep that in mind if you'll be traveling to Dallas for the Texans and Cowboys Monday Night Football game that you can watch right here on ABC13.

Are we still expecting a bigger cool down next week?

Yes, but we'll still have to wait until Wednesday before we feel any of it. The humidity will drop Tuesday behind Monday's stormy cool front. Then on Wednesday a cold breeze from Canada will arrive to bring us a string of days with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. The air is not looking as cold as some computer models were suggesting earlier this week, but it will still deliver up some delightful fall weather for the second half of next week!

What are you tracking in the tropics?

Tropical Storm Sara continues to slowly crawl along the Central American coastline, dumping heavy rain over Honduras and Nicaragua. Eventually it's remnants should get into the Gulf of Mexico and bring heavy rain showers to Florida around midweek. Head to our daily Tropical Update page for a complete look at what we're tracking in the tropics.



