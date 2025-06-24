NE Houston residents look for answers as they are without power for 2 weeks: 'We're dying right now'

The people who live at the apartment complex told ABC13 that they're hot and uncomfortable because they haven't had power in two weeks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For two weeks, the residents at the Dabney Apartments have done what it takes to stay cool.

"We're dying. We're dying right now," one resident, who didn't share his name with ABC13, said.

Those with generators said they are running them 24/7 and paying the price to keep them running.

"$30 a day so far for two weeks, that's like $420 right now," the resident said.

Those without generators on hand prop open doors, fill coolers with ice, and avoid the sun.

"She has oxygen, and the lights went out, and she can't get on her machine," resident Teresa said.

Multiple people who talked to ABC13 said they've been calling management, but there has been no fix. A resident did tell ABC13 they have seen crews working on machinery after we called the landlord asking questions. The resident said management did leave a letter on Saturday promising a fix on Sunday that never came. The letter also promised $60 in hotel reimbursements.

"We're taking this very seriously," councilwoman at large Latitia Plummer said when asked about the cities' approach to making sure landlords keep homes livable.

Plummer is working to get a new ordinance before city council on July 7 that would allow the city to penalize complex owners who don't keep properties habitable. If passed, the city would create a list of apartment complexes with 10 or more vetted complaints to 311 and crime calls. Owners could also face financial penalties. With an enforceable ordinance potentially on the way, she hopes landlords will make fixes, like the one needed at Dabney, in a timely manner.

"It's unfortunate that we even have to ask for that, I mean, we're human beings, right?" Plummer said.

ABC13 found at least two 311 requests about the outage, but the requests and the letter from management are little comfort to residents, including this new mom who says her 15-day-old son has never had power at home.

"You got some people who can't go out and afford a generator, and they're in this east Texas heat," Rene said.

