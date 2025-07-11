New report says Texas drivers pay fourth highest amount for speeding tickets in US

The next time you're tempted to push past the speed limit on your Texas road trip or your commute to work, think about the risk to your life - and your bank account.
A new ranking from the FinanceBuzz website shows that when comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Texas motorists pay the fourth-highest amount in fines and court costs for going either 10 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit.
For a 10 mph-over-the-limit violation in Texas, the average fine and court costs total $223, according to FinanceBuzz. For a 15 mph infraction, the average speeding ticket will run you $245. Texas is one of only six states where a 15 mph-over-the-limit speeding ticket surpasses $200.
