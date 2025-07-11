Habitual offender charged with sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy, charging documents show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Disturbing new allegations against a Houston man with a long criminal history. Lovell Glenn was arrested on Thursday for a charge of super sexual assault of a child.

During a probable cause hearing Friday morning, prosecutors called Glenn a true habitual offender, citing his long criminal history.

"This defendant is a true habitual, with his latest conviction being aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," she said. "He also has an aggravated robbery he did 12 years for in 2004, and also theft in 1999."

Glenn stood in silence as the magistrate judge laid out the new charge against him, that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old boy. The judge noted Glenn also allegedly touched the victim's twin brother, but is not yet charged.

The judge noted that after Child 1 had an outcry about the alleged assault, investigators interviewed both him and his twin brother, identified as Child 2.

"Child 2 participated in a forensic interview and said the defendant touched his privates.. with his hand, the defendant's hands," the judge read in court. "He allegedly went under Child 2's school clothes to do so."

"We're still dealing with a 4-year-old child, two of them, who were obviously traumatized by whatever sexual actions the defendant took against them," the judge said. "It's also a very recent allegation. There's no allegation that the defendant shares a household of these children."

Prosecutors noted that Glenn would occasionally babysit the twin boys, but did not say how he knew the boys or whether he had any relationship with the twins' parents.

