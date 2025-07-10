Best deals for Amazon Prime Days under $100

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The wait is over! Amazon Prime Days are here! We've gathered the best deals under $100 to save you time and money. Take a look at these great products and stock up.

If you want to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2025 and all it has to offer, check out our best deals guide to the annual shopping holiday.

Best Prime Days 2025 deals for under $100

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

50% off Amazon Prime Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $97.99

$199.95 Shop Now

The sleek-looking Beats Solo 4 headphones are currently on sale for 51% off. The headphones are both Apple and Android compatible with up to 50 hours of battery life. The ultra-plush ear cushions are designed for comfort and durability. And the ultralight ergonomic design makes them ideal for all-day comfort.

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

45% off Amazon Prime Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $59.99

$109.99 Shop Now

Get ready for delicious coffee made in minutes. Brew an 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup at the push of a button. The coffee maker features a convenient multiple cup water reservoir that lets you brew up to 4 cups before refilling. A special auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 5 minutes after the last brew, helping to save energy.

Tiege Hanley Men's Skin Care Set

30% off Amazon Prime Tiege Hanley Men's Skin Care Set $52.50

$75 Shop Now

Enhance Your Handsome: Items in the Tiege Hanley Anti-Aging Routine for Men work together to help smooth, hydrate, and protect your skin. This Level 3 set provides a 30-day supply that's great as a starter pack. The kit Includes face wash (2.5oz), exfoliating scrub (0.75oz), AM moisturizer with SPF20 (0.75oz), nighttime moisturizer (0.75oz), eye serum (0.5oz), anti-aging serum (0.5oz), and a simplified usage guide.

Amazon Echo Spot (newest model)

43% off Amazon Prime Amazon Echo Spot (newest model) $44.99

$79.99 Shop Now

This Amazon Echo Spot is great for nightstands, offices and kitchens. The smart alarm clock is ready to help you wake up, wind down, and so much more. See time, weather, and song titles at a glance, control smart home devices, and more. Personalize your display with your favorite clock face and fun colors. The bonus, this device is made from 36% recycled materials.

Ring Battery Doorbell

50% off Amazon Prime Ring Battery Doorbell $49.99

$99.99 Shop Now

Get 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version of Ring's best-selling Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), now featuring head-to-toe video. The Doorbell includes a built-in battery, which charges with a convenient USB-C charging port. Charge it up, click into place, and stay connected right from your phone.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser

40% off Amazon Prime Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser For Teeth $59.99

$99.99 Shop Now

Waterpik is the #1 water flosser brand recommended by dental professionals and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance for safety and effectiveness. The Cordless Advanced water flosser is portable and features a 360 degree rotating tip for easy reach, even for those back teeth.

LEVOIT Air Purifiers

20% off Amazon Prime LEVOIT Air Purifiers $39.97

$49.99 Shop Now

The purifiers pre-filter and main filter capture lint, hair, pet dander, fine airborne pollutants, and smoke particles, helping achieve a cleaner environment for you. The Activated Carbon Filter helps neutralize smoke, odors, and fumes. The filter offers an auto-off display for uninterrupted sleep and calming aromatherapy. You'll love the feeling of breathing deeply at home.

ROVE R2-4K DUAL Dash Cam

50% off Amazon Prime ROVE R2-4K DUAL Dash Cam $99.99

$199.99 Shop Now

The ROVE R2-4K DUAL dash cam offers dual-channel recording capabilities, capturing footage simultaneously from both the front and rear cameras. You'll capture more of the road with it's 150 ultra-wide angle for the front camera and 140 angle for the rear camera. Experience peace of mind with this unique device.

Check out more Prime Days deals under $100 below:

Beats Studio Buds for $89.99 (47% off)

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer for $64.99 (50% off)

AXV Vibration Plate Fitness Platform Exercise Machine for $84.99 (15% off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for $64.99 (54% off)

PHILIPS 22 inch Class Thin Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor for $58.49 (16% off)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker for $56.99 (37% off)

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.