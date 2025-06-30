Teen girls sexually assaulted outside New Caney ISD stadium in Montgomery County, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Montgomery County two weeks ago.

On June 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident involving two 15-year-olds who deputies say were lured through a social media platform to the parking lot of the New Caney ISD football stadium. The sheriff's office said the suspects took out a pistol and sexually assaulted the victims in a vehicle.

The teens informed their parents after the incident, and detectives identified the two suspects as Darville Reginald Allen and Abdul Saleem, both from Kingwood.

Officials said the two men were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Allen and Saleem both face charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The MCSO urges parents to monitor their children's social media activity and report any suspicious communications to law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-538-5900 and reference case #25A180689. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) or online.

