Local Spotlight: Learn about Rise Broadband

PREVIOUS SEGMENTS | SPONSOR A SEGMENT | MEET THE HOSTS

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our June 23 segment, we will highlight Rise Broadband. Rise Broadband is dedicated to providing reliable high-speed Internet and phone service, which enables customers to connect with the people and things they value most. In doing so, Rise helps close the digital divide by offering rural and suburban homes and businesses a competitive choice for quality, affordable service. Learn More

SPONSORED BY