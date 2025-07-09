6 Houstonian deaths identified in Hilly Country flooding, bringing total to 12

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the devastating effects of the Hill Country floods continue to impact Texas families, ABC13 is now confirming 12 fatalities from the Houston region.

Tim Walker

Among the latest confirmed dead is Tim Walker, an artist who owns owns the Neon Gallery in Montrose. His cousin, famed Houston Attorney Dick DeGuerin, told ABC13 that Walker's body was recovered on Tuesday.

On the Fourth of July, Tim, his wife, adult children, and a grandchild were in his cabin in Hunt when the floodwaters came rushing in. Relatives say Walker pushed all six other members of the family who were in the cabin out toward safety, but could not get out in time himself.

"Tim, if you had to define him, he's a family man," DeGuerin said. "He loves his family, both his immediate family and his extended family."

Mollie Schaffer

Another longtime Houstonian, Mollie Schaffer, wife of well-known Houston attorney Randy Schaffer, was also swept away. Writing about his wife on Facebook, Randy Schaffer said, "Mollie died in a manner consistent with how she lived-selflessly taking care of someone else before she took care of herself. She wouldn't leave the car until she was sure that I had done so. She saved my life. It wasn't my day to die. I wish that it hadn't been hers."

The Facebook posting says the Schaffers were staying in a hotel in Hunt when water began rising. Randy Schaffer writes that the hotel staff told them to drive to higher ground, but when they tried, they got stuck in rising waters. Both Randy and Mollie were swept up in the floodwaters, but Randy wrote that he was pushed into a poll, which he managed to climb and hold onto until the waters receded.

Reese Menchaca

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed that recent Caney Creek High School graduate Reese Menchaca was also found dead. Menchaca was with three of her friends in a cabin Hunt when they were swept away during the flood.

Blakely McCrory

The grandfather of Blakely McCrory, Doug McLeod, confirmed to ABC 13 that Blakely was identified early Tuesday morning. Blakely's mother and four sisters had been in Kerrville, waiting for the latest information. Blakely is one of the campers at Camp Mystic who was swept away in the floodwaters.

Greta Toranzo

The family of Greta Toranzo, another Camp Mystic camper, also confirmed that her body has been positively identified. Greta had been learning to fish at the camp, and one of the final pictures shared by her family was her smiling next to a large fish she just caught.

Brad Perry

The family of Brad Perry confirmed that his body had been identified on Tuesday night.

Previously identified

Prior to Tuesday, a number of Houston-area residents had already been identified.

John Burgess was confirmed by a family statement.

Jeff Wilson was confirmed by his employer, Humble ISD.

Rob Kamin was confirmed by his brother. Kamin's wife, Melissa is still missing.

Deaths at Camp Mystic previously confirmed from the Greater Houston area:

Chloe Childress, 19, a counselor at the camp and a graduate of The Kinkaid School.

Margaret Bellows, 8, was a camper who attended Camp Mystic with her older sister. Her sister survived.

Mary Kathryn Jacobe, 8, was also a camper and had previously been identified.

Still Missing

As of Tuesday night, the following residents of Greater Houston are still missing.

Lainey Landry Camp Mystic

Molly Dewitt Camp Mystic

Kellyanne Lytal Camp Mystic

Ellen Getten Camp Mystic

Katherine Ferruzzo Camp Mystic Counselor

Amber Wilson

Shiloh Wilson

Margaret Sheedy

Julia Anderson Burgess

Jack Burgess

James Burgess

Melissa Kamin

