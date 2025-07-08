Man arrested, accused of making threats at elementary school in The Woodlands, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested after being accused of making threats at Deretchin Elementary School in The Woodlands, Montgomery County deputies say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on July 1 at the school located on Merit Oaks Drive.

Lt. Scott Spencer said deputies received a call about a man saying he would shoot up the school if law enforcement did not respond to the elementary school.

When deputies arrived, a 21-year-old man was on the school property and allegedly actively self-harming and displaying weapons, according to the sheriff's office.

Montgomery County deputies said they were able to take him into custody without an incident.

Spencer said deputies found the suspect with a knife and a realistic airsoft pistol.

He was taken to the hospital for a comprehensive mental health evaluation. The 21-year-old was charged with the 3rd degree felony of possessing a weapon where prohibited.

"We are committed to the safety of our schools and communities. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline," Spencer said.