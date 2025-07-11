Houston-area road closures you may want to avoid this weekend

I-610 South Loop at Buffalo Speedway and I-69 Southwest Freeway at West Loop are among some road closures to avoid this weekend in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Here are some weekend closures to be aware of.

I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop

The southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop are closing from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Drivers can take the Chimney Rock Road exit and use the next available entrance ramp after Chimney Rock Road.

The northbound lanes will also close from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

I-610 South Loop at Buffalo Speedway

Over on the South Loop, the eastbound lanes from Buffalo Speedway to Fannin are closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Frontage Road can be used as a detour.

SH-146 at Port Road

The southbound lanes of Highway 146 are shut down from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday from McCabe to Port.

You can take the southbound Shoreacres exit ramp through the traffic light to the southbound Shoreacres entrance ramp to get back onto SH-146.

SH-249 Toll Road in Montgomery County

Finally, Highway 249 from Woodtrace Boulevard to Cripple Creek is closing Saturday at 9 p.m. and opening at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The lanes will be closed in 15-minute intervals.