Where's my $750 FEMA check? ABC13 asking questions weeks after Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Where's my check, FEMA?

You are not alone if you are waiting for your $750 FEMA Disaster Assistance check.

Unfortunately, FEMA officials told ABC13 they were aware of the delays but couldn't say when people would receive their $750.

FEMA representatives said each application must be reviewed individually, and there is no set time for the agency to approve or deny it.

Officials said they would contact applicants by mail, e-mail, or text to let them know if they were approved, so keep looking for that correspondence from FEMA.

You can also visit FEMA Recovery Centers in person or online to check the status of your application, but keep in mind that hundreds of thousands of potential storm victims were affected. FEMA added more storm-damaged regions to its workload, so it could take a while before you hear back from the agency, even if someone you know already received their check.

"I know people are desperate, and we understand that, but we are working very hard, and we are trying to explain to everybody that it is a process, just to be patient. And I know that we are working very hard with the state of Texas, trying to staff up and expedite these as fast as we can," Alberto Pillot of FEMA said.

FEMA officials said they can't tell applicants how long the process will take, so if you have applied for assistance, keep waiting for FEMA to contact you.

If you haven't, you can still apply for $750 in emergency help. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10.

