'Keep calling' Red Cross urges Hurricane Beryl victims to return calls back if 311 can't help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three weeks have passed, and people are still looking for help after Hurricane Beryl damaged homes and put their families in danger. The Red Cross is helping navigate the red tape to get those who need help the services they need.

Breanna Maddox told ABC13 that she and her two kids have lived in unsafe conditions for weeks.

RELATED: Hurricane Beryl victim assistance: Help with food, shelter and other services



"I'm able to keep them on one side of the house, and I'm able to make our meals, hot meals. We do have electricity; I thank God for that," Maddox said.

A massive tree fell into their yard during the storm, punching a hole in the roofs. Maddox said she does not have the funds for the removal or the repair.

"That's the number one thing. Just learning how to keep my head held high right now," Maddox said.

Maddox said she called the Red Cross for help and was instructed to call 311. However, she was told that nobody could do anything. Maddox said she thought that was the end of the line until the Red Cross told ABC13 that if 311 couldn't help, to call the Red Cross back.

"If they tell us they haven't received anything from 311, we go down our list of resources," Red Cross spokesperson Vanessa Valdez said.

Harris County Disaster Recover, Team Rubicon, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are some free resources the Red Cross said officials would point to for those needing help.

RELATED: FEMA provides aid to those looking for generators amid shortage after Beryl



Valdez acknowledges that the wait for resources to arrive at your home can be challenging. She encourages everyone to call and still to make sure you're on their assessment list.

"We can't make it out there right away. Unfortunately, we don't have the manpower, so we always ask for patience, but we will make it out to you so long as you're on our list, we will make it out to you," Valdez said.

Luckily for Maddox her wait seems to be over. After her story aired on ABC13 she said people have been reaching out offering to help make her home while again.

SEE ALSO:City apologizes for response to Beryl and lives lost, calling the 'man-made disaster' avoidable

Houston City Council members are looking for ways to protect vulnerable populations after calling Beryl's deadly aftermath avoidable.

"This is a disaster emergency, and I need assistance and help," Maddox said.

The Red Cross said they have finished an assessment of Maddox's home and have opened a case to help her financially.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.