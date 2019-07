Prop B: Court sends city and firefighters back to mediation before considering case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fight over Houston's Prop B is not going away any time soon.The Texas 14th Court of Appeals ordered the City of Houston and the Houston firefighters union back to mediation.Firefighters had asked court to consider the constitutionality of the voter-approved pay parity decision. The proposition means firefighters would have been paid the same as police officers of similar rank.On May 15, a district court judge ruled Prop B unconstitutional. Firefighters immediately appealed, which has resulted in this move.Early Thursday morning, a court ordered the city and firefighters to mediate within 60 days. A previous round of mediation failed.If a settlement can be reached, the appeals court ordered both parties to drop their lawsuits over Prop B.On Wednesday, Houston City Council voted to rescind the firefighter layoffs that were issued back in April. There's no immediate word what impact the latest ruling may have on those jobs.Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)