Prop B: Houston City Council votes to rescind firefighter layoffs

On Wednesday, Houston City Council voted to rescind the firefighter layoffs that were issued back in April.
The layoffs were part of Prop B, a voter-approved pay parity plan for Houston firefighters.
But the plan was ruled unconstitutional by a state district court judge last month.
The court ruled that Prop B was void in its entirety. Firefighters then signaled their intention to appeal.
Mayor Sylvester Turner called the ruling "tremendous" and "positive," saying that there won't be a need to lay off anyone, including 47 municipal workers, 220 firefighters, and 67 cadets if the ruling stands.
#ICYMI: Mayor Turner announces State District Judge Tonya Garrison’s ruling that Prop B is unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/qj8NdheXf2— Mayor_HOUCommunications (@houmayor) May 15, 2019
Prop B has been ruled unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/8XuywEo7A5— Mayor_HOUCommunications (@houmayor) May 15, 2019
"There will be no need to lay off municipal workers, and no need to lay off firefighters, and we can bring back the cadets, and there will be no need for demotions of anyone within the fire department," Turner told reporters at City Hall.
But the decision also means the raises firefighters were set to get under Prop B will not go into effect either.
The Friday before the decision came down on May 15, many but not all Houston firefighters got larger paychecks as the city began to implement Prop B. Those raises will now be "scaled back," according to Mayor Turner.
He said at a news conference it is unlikely the city would "claw back" the money paid.
However, Turner said repeatedly he wants to give firefighters some raise. "I do look forward to sitting down and talking with (the firefighters' union) about what would be an acceptable pay raise within the confines of the city's financial capability."
Turner mentioned a 9.5% raise as a starting point. No talks have been scheduled and the fire union remains skeptical.
"I don't know that anybody believes that this mayor has been an honest broker in this," union president Marty Lancton told ABC13. "We definitely question what his motivations are."
After the ruling was issued, lawyers representing the firefighters' union filed a notice of appeal.
"This is about a democracy and this is about the fact that you have one district court judge that has ruled that it is constitutional (months ago) and one district court judge that has ruled it's unconstitutional," Lancton told ABC13. "We will absolutely be appealing."
It quickly ends the mayor's hope that the initial ruling would be a chance for all sides to "reset" and move past court. Houstonians may be ready for an end to the protracted Prop B fight, but it was likely an appeal would've been filed no matter what side won.
The ruling concerns a lawsuit brought by the Houston Police Officers' Union, which argued Prop B conflicted with the Texas Constitution and Texas law.
The police union and the city said Prop B would have changed the way that fire unions negotiate for pay raises. Before Judge Tanya Garrison ruled, she sent both sides to mediation, which failed.
HPOU released a statement saying, in part, "It was the HPOU's position that the existing law governing how Houston Fire Fighters negotiate their pay was in complete conflict with Prop B and the Judge agreed. Unfortunately, case law did not allow our lawsuit to be filed prior to the election, but thankfully the law finally prevailed."
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
RELATED STORIES
City of Houston sends layoff notices to 66 fire cadets
Mayor Turner says Prop B is cheaper, can be implemented faster, but union calls it short on detail and 'improper'
Mayor chides media for not asking union his Prop B questions
Firefighters hope Houston judge will implement Prop B pay raises immediately
Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee
Firefighter pay scuffle delays Houston City Council again
13 Investigates finds questions in city's Prop B offer
Houston mayor lays out plan for Prop B firefighter raises
Protest over firefighters stops business at Houston City Council
In fight for Prop B pay parity, clarity between mayor and union disappears
Mayor Turner writes open letter to Houston regarding Prop B
City of Houston filing seeks to invalidate Prop B pay parity for firefighters
'You're pushing it, so be careful' War of words at Houston council over Prop B
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Fire union to Turner: It's past time to implement Prop B
Prop B implementation has mayor sparring with fire union
After judge's decision, city's Prop B planning remains stalled
Judge denies police and city's request to delay implementation of Prop B
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
Council narrowly agrees on law firm to defend against Prop B
Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million
Campaign against fire 'parity pay' funded by mayor, police union, reports show