Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million

The campaign against a measure that would give Houston firefighters equal pay with police of a similar rank raised nearly a million dollars since the last reporting deadline a month ago, campaign finance reports show.Monday was the 8-day deadline for specific-purpose committees to file campaign finance reports.Protect Houston PAC raised $930,681, its report shows. One-third of that is in-kind contributions from Mayor Sylvester Turner.The records show Turner's campaign paid $355,000 for television and radio ads.Other contributors include another political action committee called "Houstonians for Sound Fiscal Policy" housed at the Greater Houston Partnership, two owners of Yellow Cab and a number of real estate developers.Nearly half of the PAC's business or labor contributions came from a $100,000 donation from Industrial Fabrics of Baton Rouge.The PAC spent $451,973.68 mostly on consulting, advertising, and polling.A report for Support Our Firefighters, which is funding ads supporting Prop A hadn't been posted as of 7:15 p.m. Monday. The deadline for the report is today. We will update this post when the report is available.Voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.