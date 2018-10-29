Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The campaign against a measure that would give Houston firefighters equal pay with police of a similar rank raised nearly a million dollars since the last reporting deadline a month ago, campaign finance reports show.
Monday was the 8-day deadline for specific-purpose committees to file campaign finance reports.
Protect Houston PAC raised $930,681, its report shows. One-third of that is in-kind contributions from Mayor Sylvester Turner.
The records show Turner's campaign paid $355,000 for television and radio ads.
Other contributors include another political action committee called "Houstonians for Sound Fiscal Policy" housed at the Greater Houston Partnership, two owners of Yellow Cab and a number of real estate developers.
Nearly half of the PAC's business or labor contributions came from a $100,000 donation from Industrial Fabrics of Baton Rouge.
The Houston Police Officers' Union, previously listed as the only other donor outside the mayor, donated $56,631.49.
The PAC spent $451,973.68 mostly on consulting, advertising, and polling.
A report for Support Our Firefighters, which is funding ads supporting Prop A hadn't been posted as of 7:15 p.m. Monday. The deadline for the report is today. We will update this post when the report is available.
Voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.
