TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the fire union went head-to-head on Saturday to debate a contentious issue on the November ballot.

By and Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The campaign against a measure that would give Houston firefighters equal pay with police of a similar rank raised nearly a million dollars since the last reporting deadline a month ago, campaign finance reports show.

Monday was the 8-day deadline for specific-purpose committees to file campaign finance reports.

Protect Houston PAC raised $930,681, its report shows. One-third of that is in-kind contributions from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The records show Turner's campaign paid $355,000 for television and radio ads.


Other contributors include another political action committee called "Houstonians for Sound Fiscal Policy" housed at the Greater Houston Partnership, two owners of Yellow Cab and a number of real estate developers.

Nearly half of the PAC's business or labor contributions came from a $100,000 donation from Industrial Fabrics of Baton Rouge.

The Houston Police Officers' Union, previously listed as the only other donor outside the mayor, donated $56,631.49.


The PAC spent $451,973.68 mostly on consulting, advertising, and polling.

A report for Support Our Firefighters, which is funding ads supporting Prop A hadn't been posted as of 7:15 p.m. Monday. The deadline for the report is today. We will update this post when the report is available.

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.
Previous reporting on Prop B:
  • Houston mayor and fire union debate ballot initiative on firefighter pay
  • Turner agrees to 7 percent raise for police weeks before fire pay vote
  • 'How about you resign?' Houston council members get heated after failed meeting over prop b


    • For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

    Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    politicsTed Oberg InvestigatespoliticsHouston
    (Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
    Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
    Mayor rejects settlement offer from immigrant child facility
    The seven days and 5,000 emails that brought down Darian Ward
    Houston mayor's former spokesperson admits guilt
    More Ted Oberg Investigates
    POLITICS
    Migrant caravan halfway through journey to U.S.
    Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
    Volunteers kicked out of voting location after confusion
    Migrant caravan moves through Mexico
    More Politics
    Top Stories
    YouTube star charged in beating of girlfriend in Houston
    Transgender girl says she regrets beating classmates
    Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
    Houston's Jewish community on alert after attack in Pittsburgh
    Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
    Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
    Local rappers react to death of "Young Greatness"
    Buyer-turned-thief shot when Rolex watch sale goes wrong
    Show More
    Rapist wanted for attack on 77-year-old woman
    Boy struck by car while walking to bus
    Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
    Couple killed by 800 foot fall at Yosemite identified
    Mom charged after son drowns in Hurricane Florence floods
    More News