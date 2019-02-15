HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In a filing less than an hour before the start of a holiday weekend, attorneys for the city of Houston asked a Harris County judge to declare the voter-approved Proposition B invalid.
Prop B allows for firefighters to be paid the same as police officers in Houston in a so-called "pay parity."
The motion comes in an ongoing court fight between the city, the Houston Police Officers Union and Houston Professional Firefighters Association. It is officially the city's motion for summary judgment.
The return to court comes at an interesting time. Mayor Sylvester Turner was openly questioned by several council members - sometimes pointedly - at recent council meetings about plans to implement the measure that was approved by 59 percent of Houston voters in November.
The mayor has said his team is working on an implementation plan to extend the roll-out of the firefighter raises possibly for years. However, no offer has been made to firefighters and there was no mention at recent Houston city council meetings of any continued plan to declare the measure invalid.
ABC13 recently reported the plight of nearly two dozen firefighter cadets stuck at the academy while the fight is ongoing.
In December, a judge ruled against the city in a similar legal action and encouraged city hall to start the implementation.
We reached out to the city's communications team about the filing, but the city said, "No comment."