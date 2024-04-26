Woman surrenders after 2 hour standoff with HPD that sent bullets flying in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent morning in west Houston at Westheimer and Lazy Hollow had neighbors hiding for cover Thursday.

A 34-year-old woman is now in custody after an hourslong stand-off with police.

Shumoos Al Jameel didn't answer when she heard a knock at her door at about 12:30 a.m. Seconds later, she heard gunshots.

"I went in the back, I called 911. I was really terrified because my kids were both screaming. They were crying really loud and screaming and terrified," Al Jameel said. "I was actually hiding in the room, and then a few minutes later, the shooting started in the back, so I had to hide in the bathroom. Me, my mom, and my kids."

The woman was knocking on multiple doors. Another neighbor said she answered, and the woman asked for money. When denied, she said the woman started shooting.

"I called 911 again," Al Jameel said. "I was like, 'Where is the police? Why didn't they come yet?' I'm so scared."

Police say a bullet grazed a 19-year-old bystander.

When Houston police arrived, they told ABC13 the shooter ran inside her apartment and refused to come out. Her boyfriend and three children, who are between 8 and 11 years old, were barricaded with her.

Police say the woman, who they identified as 34-year-old Reyna Rocha, peacefully surrendered after two hours.

She has now been charged with aggravated assault.

"I'm from Iraq originally. And I'm a war survivor, but that was one of the scariest things I've experienced, to be honest," Al Jameel said. "Because this is like, comes to you personally, in your house. Your home should be a safe zone for you."

